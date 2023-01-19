click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

FORBIDDEN Marion (Emma Corrin); her husband, Tom (Harry Styles, center); and their friend Patrick (David Dawson) find their lives deeply damaged when the two men begin an affair in an era when homosexuality was illegal, in My Policeman, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Harry Styles is having a heyday in the box office, and rightfully so—I've been a fan of every project he's signed off on. This is a tough story. Patrick (David Dawson) needs caretaking after a stroke, and while Tom (Styles) wants nothing to do with the matter, Marion (Emma Corrin) brings Patrick into their home to be cared for. This act of what seems like kindness may actually be revenge though.

Flashing back to their younger years, we meet the couple in the beginning of their courtship as well as when Tom and Patrick first meet. No one is a winner here. Patrick is both possessive and mean-spirited when it comes to Marion. He loves having a secret to hold over her. Tom wants to have it all—he wants convention, and he wants his love affair. Marion feels incredibly betrayed and subsequently competitive with her beau's beau.

It's all so messy but beautifully portrayed. An Amazon Prime original movie, My Policeman manages to be both stunningly beautiful and sad. If you are a fan of stories about the weighty nuance of a relationship that isn't happy-go-lucky, this series is likely to hit just where you want. (113 min.) ∆