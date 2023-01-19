Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 19, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

My Policeman 

By
click to enlarge FORBIDDEN Marion (Emma Corrin); her husband, Tom (Harry Styles, center); and their friend Patrick (David Dawson) find their lives deeply damaged when the two men begin an affair in an era when homosexuality was illegal, in My Policeman, screening on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios
  • FORBIDDEN Marion (Emma Corrin); her husband, Tom (Harry Styles, center); and their friend Patrick (David Dawson) find their lives deeply damaged when the two men begin an affair in an era when homosexuality was illegal, in My Policeman, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

newflicks.png

Harry Styles is having a heyday in the box office, and rightfully so—I've been a fan of every project he's signed off on. This is a tough story. Patrick (David Dawson) needs caretaking after a stroke, and while Tom (Styles) wants nothing to do with the matter, Marion (Emma Corrin) brings Patrick into their home to be cared for. This act of what seems like kindness may actually be revenge though.

Flashing back to their younger years, we meet the couple in the beginning of their courtship as well as when Tom and Patrick first meet. No one is a winner here. Patrick is both possessive and mean-spirited when it comes to Marion. He loves having a secret to hold over her. Tom wants to have it all—he wants convention, and he wants his love affair. Marion feels incredibly betrayed and subsequently competitive with her beau's beau.

It's all so messy but beautifully portrayed. An Amazon Prime original movie, My Policeman manages to be both stunningly beautiful and sad. If you are a fan of stories about the weighty nuance of a relationship that isn't happy-go-lucky, this series is likely to hit just where you want. (113 min.) ∆

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. The Whale is a story of regret and atonement Read More

  2. A.i. Artificial Intelligence Read More

  3. Jazz Jubilee returns to the Central Coast Jan. 12-15 Read More

  4. Central Coast Film Society screens Jake Burton documentary, hosts filmmaker Q-and-A Read More

  5. Three Pines Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation