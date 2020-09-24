Got a News Tip?
September 24, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

My Octopus Teacher 

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

click to enlarge THROUGH HER EYES Craig Foster developed an unusual relationship with an octopus, who helps him see the world in a new light, in this Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher. - PHOTO COURTESY OF OFF THE FENCE
  • THROUGH HER EYES Craig Foster developed an unusual relationship with an octopus, who helps him see the world in a new light, in this Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher.

Co-writers and directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed helm this documentary about Craig Foster, a filmmaker who forms an unusual relationship with an octopus living in a South African kelp bed. Foster grew up on that very coast of South Africa, and he returns years later, the sea cold, rough, and treacherous. While searching for his next project, Craig's anxiety and frustration lead him to the sea, where he returns to his roots of free diving out in the thick kelp beds below.

Visually remarkable, Foster films what most of us will never see in person as he encounters amazing creatures in every direction at the bottom of the sea. Yet his trajectory is changed once he encounters a young common octopus and her den and starts to wonder what would happen if he came to visit every day. What follows is a love story of this man and the fascinating creature he tracks as well as the not-so-easy-to-swallow truths of the vulnerability she faces there.

Not only is this film incredibly beautiful visually, but its sweet and soulful storyline will pull at your heartstrings. I have no doubt that kids old enough to view and comprehend this story will also be utterly fascinated. (85 min.)

