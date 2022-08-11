My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket 

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win.

I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.

On the evening of the drawing, I purposefully didn't look at my tickets. I wanted to fall asleep envisioning a world where I supported kind, loving people and positive causes. I had sweet dreams.

The next morning, while having my coffee, the radio announced that the winning ticket was purchased in Illinois. For a second I actually was shocked that they didn't say my state. After all the winning ticket must still be in my wallet, right?

After taking in reality, I laughed and realized I have everything I need: the love of family, friends, and pets; my health; my home in a supportive community; my healthy old car; and enough money to provide for my basic needs. I look out the window as the sun peeks through the morning fog. My 17-year-old dog snores at my side. I grin and realize I truly have won.

Ethel Landers

Arroyo Grande