Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 11, 2022 Opinion » Letters

My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket 

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win.

I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.

On the evening of the drawing, I purposefully didn't look at my tickets. I wanted to fall asleep envisioning a world where I supported kind, loving people and positive causes. I had sweet dreams.

The next morning, while having my coffee, the radio announced that the winning ticket was purchased in Illinois. For a second I actually was shocked that they didn't say my state. After all the winning ticket must still be in my wallet, right?

After taking in reality, I laughed and realized I have everything I need: the love of family, friends, and pets; my health; my home in a supportive community; my healthy old car; and enough money to provide for my basic needs. I look out the window as the sun peeks through the morning fog. My 17-year-old dog snores at my side. I grin and realize I truly have won.

Ethel Landers

Arroyo Grande

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Lies, damn lies, and statistics Read More

  2. War or unity? Read More

  3. Hey Debbie, can you turn wine into water? Read More

  4. The yo-yo of high gas prices Read More

  5. I also grew up with guns Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation