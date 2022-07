This message is to commend Jean Burns Slater for this articulate, moving, and honest piece in the most recent issue of New Times ("No longer united," July 7). Ms. Burns Slater said everything I have felt and wanted to say for a long time. If I were not in my twilight years, I would definitely be relocating elsewhere. It no longer feels like home.

Thank you, Jean.

Lori Barraza

Morro Bay