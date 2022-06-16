Multiple comedians set to perform at Morro Bay Veterans Hall 

SLOFunny, an upcoming live comedy show, will be held at Morro Bay Veterans Hall on Saturday, June 25, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Stand-up comedians featured in the program include Adam Yenser, Sina Amedson, Nick Cobb, Brett Riley, and Suli McCullough.

Yesner, who also serves as the show's host, has previously written comic material for Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien, and others, according to press materials. Admission to the program ranges from $20 to $25. Tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. The Morro Bay Veterans Hall is located at 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Δ