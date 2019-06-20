Movin' and groovin' 

It's time to Roll out the Barrels! Get your complimentary wine glass and wristband so you can walk the vineyards, barrel-sample new vintages, and enjoy 30 wineries and local chefs dishing out delicious food Thursday, June 20, to Saturday, June 22. Hosted by SLO Coast Wine, the festival's opening event, Barrels in the Plaza, will be on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by an all-inclusive wine tasting at participating wineries on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets ($50 to $75) may be purchased at eventbrite.com ... Want to get well and can't seem to figure out what to do with all that kale? Individuals coping with illness and life-altering disease can learn how to prepare nutrient-dense foods with the intent to create the "most inhospitable environment" for disease at a free "Greens, Glorious Greens" healthy cooking class hosted by The Wellness Kitchen on Thursday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Idler's Home, 2361 Theatre Drive, Paso. Tickets are available at thewkrc.org. (Caregivers and friends may attend with a $20 donation) ... Dinner and a show sounds nice, doesn't it? The Dana Adobe Cultural Center in Nipomo (671 S. Oakglen Ave.) is hosting an Italian dinner buffet paired with the critically acclaimed "time-traveling documentary concert," Romancing the West on Friday, June 21. Doors open at 4 p.m.; dinner and show start at 4:30. Tickets are $45 at my805tix.com or by phone at (805) 929-5679 ... Fancy burgers and wine can be an ongoing Sunday afternoon thing if you want to try Burger Sundays at Lone Madrone winery, 5800 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. This Sunday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. chef Jeffery Scott is serving his famous lamb, beef, and portobello mushroom burgers on the patio overlooking the Adelaida hills and vineyards. The decadent lamb burgers are topped with roasted tomato and salsa verde and served with french fries ($16). The upscale beef burgers are topped with caramelized onion, havarti cheese, and aioli. ($14). For reservations, call (805) 238-045 (Be advised! Burger Days may be canceled if the temperature exceeds 100 degrees) ... Ready to get artsy? Woodstock's Pizza and Backyard in SLO (1000 Higuera St.) is teaming up with Tied & True Goods to bring us a macrame workshop and dinner buffet on Sunday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. All supplies and dinner buffet are included for $45. The class is limited to 12 people, so reserve your tickets at woodstockslo.com ASAP! Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre always knows what to do with kale. Send leafy greens and newsy bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.