April 13, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Movement Arts Collective presents Ballet Unbound 

By

More than a dozen local dancers will perform in the Movement Arts Collective's spring program, Ballet Unbound, at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. Performances of the contemporary showcase will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m.

FILE COURTESY PHOTO BY HEATHER GRAY
  • File Courtesy Photo By Heather Gray

To find out more about Ballet Unbound and other upcoming programs hosted by the Movement Arts Collective, visit movementartscollective.org. Tickets to the show are available at the door or online at tickets.cuesta.edu.

For additional info, call the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center's box office at (805) 546-3198. The venue is located at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Δ

