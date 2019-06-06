Got a News Tip?
June 06, 2019

Movement Arts Center presents Thumbelina at Spanos Theatre 

By

The San Luis Obispo Movement Arts Center, in collaboration with the Movement Arts Collective, presents its production of Thumbelina at the Spanos Theatre on Sunday, June 9, at 1 and 6 p.m. Based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale, this ballet follows a thumb-sized ballerina as she travels through forests, ponds, and meadows while meeting frogs, mice, beetles, and other creatures.

Thumbelina includes one 20-minute intermission and is recommended for ages 3 and up. Act II features a mixed program of high energy dance set to various selections of popular, contemporary music.

Tickets to the show range from $20 to $30. The Spanos Theatre is located inside Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center, at 1 Grand Ave., SLO. Call (805) 756-4849 or visit pacslo.org for tickets and more information. Δ

