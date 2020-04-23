Got a News Tip?
April 23, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Mother Earth's health is at risk, too 

April is the month we celebrate Earth Day. With the COVID-19 health crisis, we realize how critical a healthy and safe environment is for all communities. Many Americans have pulled together to secure safety for themselves and others. This is such a positive example of how our country can make sacrifices to benefit all citizens. Just as the world is suffering from this terrible virus, the earth is also suffering from toxins in the air and water. As a society, we must take climate change seriously. Mother Earth has provided us with a perfect ecosystem, but right now her health is at great risk, too. This November, let your representatives know: climate matters. Mother Earth matters. If her health fails, we all suffer. Help Mother Earth cleanse the air and water. This November vote for the environment. Vote for Mother Earth.

Maggie Kraft

San Luis Obispo

