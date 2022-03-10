Got a News Tip?
March 10, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Moses Storm: Trash White 

By
click to enlarge POOR WHITE SMASH Moses Storm gets personal about his impoverished childhood in the new HBO Max comedy special, Moses Storm: Trash White. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HBO MAX
  • POOR WHITE SMASH Moses Storm gets personal about his impoverished childhood in the new HBO Max comedy special, Moses Storm: Trash White.

What's it rated? Unrated

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

From a stage composed of a big screen and surrounded by piles of trash painted white to match his clothing, comedian Moses Storm presents a comedy special that also is a commentary on growing up in poverty.

From being the lookout for the family while they went dumpster diving to the reality of a family of seven living on a converted Greyhound bus, Storm manages to make the tragic moments hilarious in retrospect, but he doesn't let us get too comfortable in our laughter.

The comedian points out that he "looks like he should be rich," but the wounds created in his younger years still live with him now. From hilarious anecdotes about a family day gone wrong spent rummaging for discarded ice cream and then sneaking into a pool, to his mother's endless attempts to stage "hilarious" moments in hopes of winning $10,000 from America's Funniest Home Videos, we get a full tour of Storm's unique brand of humor.

Fans of comedy will eat up this HBO special—it's smart and sarcastic, and Storm manages to bring everything full circle. (one hour)

