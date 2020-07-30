Morro Coast Audubon Society's August program highlights the long-billed curlew 

The Morro Coast Audubon Society hosts its August Community Program over Zoom on Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. Career biologist Heather Hayes, community science coordinator at Boise State University's Intermountain Bird Observatory (IBO), will host this discussion focused on the long-billed curlew populations of Idaho, which are declining at an alarming rate. The species is currently on the state's Species of Greatest Conservation list.

Hayes will present info on the long-billed curlews' habitat, nesting requirements, and migratory journey. Other topics of the meeting will include satellite transmitter technology and how it's helping IBO biologists uncover new information on the species.

All ages are welcome to join the Zoom conference for free (the meeting ID is 885 5016 8592 and the password is 502604). Visit morrocoastaudubon.org for more event details. To find out more about the IBO, visit boisestate.edu/ibo.