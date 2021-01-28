The Morro Coast Audubon Society hosts its next virtual program, Climate Smart Solutions for Grassland Birds, on Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. This free event is part of the group's monthly Zoom series. Guest speaker Matt Allshouse will discuss the Audubon Society's Conservation Ranching Program, which uses a market-based approach to connect conservation-conscious consumers to ranchers who employ bird-friendly management practices in raising their livestock.

A rangeland ecologist, Allshouse has more than 10 years of experience in land policy, management, and science. Before becoming the manager of the Conservation Ranching Program in 2019, Allshouse's previous positions included ranch manager for Antelope Springs Land and Cattle in Wyoming and as a biologist for the Peregrine Fund in Belize. Allshouse holds a dual bachelor's degree in environment and natural resources and rangeland ecology and watershed management from the University of Wyoming.

All ages are welcome to join the upcoming Zoom conference for free (the meeting ID is 850 1320 5771, and the password is MorroCoast). Visit morrocoastaudubon.org for more info on the program. Δ