Morro Bay Power Plant stacks 

Demolishing the old Morro Bay Power Plant is part of a proposal to the convert the facility from electrical power generation to electrical power storage. Most of us can't believe how lucky we are to have the old eyesore of the plant removed for us. The trouble is that some locals are saying that they like the old concrete stacks and want them to remain. Of course, the developer is listening and would happily leave them, thereby avoiding a major expense.

So as things are going, it looks like Morro Bay is going to keep its stacks, at least for now.

The recent collapse of part of a condominium tower in Florida is a reminder that concrete structures have a finite life. Sooner or later the old concrete power plant stacks will deteriorate. They will become unsafe and they will need to be demolished. That job might have been done for us, but sadly, the city of Morro Bay is about to be put on the hook and it will cost us a mint to do it in the future.

Frank Merrill

Morro Bay