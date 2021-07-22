Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 22, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Morro Bay Power Plant stacks 

Demolishing the old Morro Bay Power Plant is part of a proposal to the convert the facility from electrical power generation to electrical power storage. Most of us can't believe how lucky we are to have the old eyesore of the plant removed for us. The trouble is that some locals are saying that they like the old concrete stacks and want them to remain. Of course, the developer is listening and would happily leave them, thereby avoiding a major expense.

So as things are going, it looks like Morro Bay is going to keep its stacks, at least for now.

The recent collapse of part of a condominium tower in Florida is a reminder that concrete structures have a finite life. Sooner or later the old concrete power plant stacks will deteriorate. They will become unsafe and they will need to be demolished. That job might have been done for us, but sadly, the city of Morro Bay is about to be put on the hook and it will cost us a mint to do it in the future.

Frank Merrill

Morro Bay

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Persistence Read More

  2. Cambria vs. reality Read More

  3. Feeling virtuous? Read More

  4. Biden's nuclear bailout is a tragedy Read More

  5. Google isn't the answer, teachers are Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation