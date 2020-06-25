Morro Bay plans to temporarily close half of the Embarcadero 

At its June 23 meeting, Morro Bay City Council looked into completely and partially closing the Embarcadero, as part of a larger discussion about creative ways to use public space to assist local businesses and promote public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The City Of Morro Bay

OPEN SPACE In an effort to spread visitors out and assist businesses, the city of Morro Bay will be closing the southbound lane of the Embarcadero.

The council agreed to close the southbound lane to vehicles between Harbor and Marina streets—closing on-street and dead-end parking. Portions of on-street parking will be made available for deliveries.

The Embarcadero was analyzed for the potential closure, City Manager Scott Collins said, as it's been closed before and used for events such as the Avocado and Margarita Festival. Collins said the city has heard concerns from business owners on the Embarcadero about parking and deliveries.

Gregory Siragusa, co-owner of the Gallery at Marina Square, submitted a public comment letter in opposition of any closure that would limit access to businesses. Siragusa said his customer demographic includes individuals who have mobility issues or have limitations in how far they can walk and move from the street.

"We all have suffered significant cash-flow issues arising due to reduced customer flows and months of being closed, the reality is that any cutting of customer access to our business may be fatal to us, and many other businesses just like us," he said.

The project will cost the city about $15,000 to $20,000 for material and equipment, and city staff would be used to set up the barricades and associated traffic control. The closure will leave approximately 20 feet of street width for pedestrian and bicycle traffic and will be implemented ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Δ