The next Women Making Waves event takes place at The Siren in downtown Morro Bay on Monday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. This entry in the ongoing series will feature six women—Sarah Santana, Wendy Eidson, Lee Ann Vermeulen, Shawna Mox, Sabrina Pratt, and Janice Peters—who work in the arts and entertainment industry and will lead a panel discussion on the topic. Audience engagement is encouraged. Admission is $10 and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. Δ