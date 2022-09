click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Rocky Ross

The theme of the next program of The Reboot: Storytelling Reimagined is "Breaking the Code," which audience members are encouraged to tackle in 99 seconds or less during a special open mic segment of the event.

Participating storytellers will be sharing true, personal stories during the free program, which takes place at Top Dog Coffee Bar in Morro Bay on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 9:15 p.m. To find out more about the event, visit facebook.com/the.reboot4u. Δ