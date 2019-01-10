Morro Bay Massage and Wellness Center hosts writing workshop 

Inner Workings presents Writing Through the Storm, a workshop led by expressive arts specialist and award-winning writer Devin Wallace. The workshop will be held Jan. 17, 24, and 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night, at the Morro Bay Massage and Wellness Center. The class focuses on Wallace's method of using specific writing techniques to work toward wellness and healing.

Admission to the workshop is $75. Wallace also offers free consultation for those unable to attend at (805) 709-2227. Visit inner-workings.com for more information. The Morro Bay Massage and Wellness Center is located at 736 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ