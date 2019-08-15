Morro Bay Historical Society hosts documentarian Tom Walter 

The Historical Society of Morro Bay hosts a presentation with filmmaker Tom Walter at the Morro Bay Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Walter is the producer of From Tbilisi to Morro Bay to the Big Screen, a documentary exploring the life of Botso Korisheli, who founded the San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony. Korisheli was also a noted sculptor, musician, and music teacher.

Admission to the presentation is free. The church is located at 485 Pine Way, Morro Bay. Call (805) 399-2772 or email morrobayhistorical@gmail.com for more info. Δ