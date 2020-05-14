Got a News Tip?
May 14, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay-based storytelling slam, The Reboot: Storytelling Reimagined, goes virtual 

By

The Reboot: Storytelling Reimagined, a monthly storytelling slam group that previously met monthly at the Top Dog Coffee Bar in Morro Bay, is getting its own reboot, so to speak. The group premieres its foray into the virtual realm starting May 15, through a Zoom meeting (the first is scheduled to run from 7 to 8 p.m. that evening) The meeting will be limited to the first 100 attendees that join. The group will continue to meet on the third Friday of each month.

Described as a curated mix of true stories, The Reboot aims to showcase Central Coast-based storytellers (writers, poets, musicians, etc.) as well as visiting guest speakers from afar. The theme of this month's event is Hearing Things, as participants are encouraged to share tales about the songs, sounds, or voices that helped shape them in their own lives.

Featured storytellers this month include four San Luis Obispo County locals Michael Kaplan, Jean Moelter, Jill Turnbow, and Dean Thompson, and guest speakers Rick Hall and Sean Ewert, both from Los Angeles. A surprise mystery guest will also join in on the meeting.

For the Zoom meeting ID and more information on the event, visit the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/the.reboot4u, or email thereboot4u@gmail.com. Δ

