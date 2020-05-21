Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 21, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay Art in the Park cancels 65th annual Memorial Day Art Show 

By

For the first time in 65 years, the Morro Bay Art in the Park Memorial Day Art Show—formerly scheduled to take place on May 23, 24, and 25—has been canceled. Co-presented by the Morro Bay Art Association and Steve Powers, the event was slated to include more than a hundred booths occupied by local artists and craft workers.

Organizers of the annual outdoor exhibition and sale are currently awaiting public gathering directives from the state or county concerning other upcoming Morro Bay Art in the Park events, tentatively scheduled to take place in July and September. Decisions on whether or not to cancel these events will be made by June 1 for the former and Aug. 1 for the latter.

For further updates, call (805) 440-8318 or visit morrobayartinthepark.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia Read More

  2. Unfinished Business releases a nostalgic song and video Read More

  3. Morro Bay-based storytelling slam, The Reboot: Storytelling Reimagined, goes virtual Read More

  4. Life Below Zero Read More

  5. HBO's Run offers mystery, comedy, and midlife crises Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation