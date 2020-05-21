Morro Bay Art in the Park cancels 65th annual Memorial Day Art Show 

For the first time in 65 years, the Morro Bay Art in the Park Memorial Day Art Show—formerly scheduled to take place on May 23, 24, and 25—has been canceled. Co-presented by the Morro Bay Art Association and Steve Powers, the event was slated to include more than a hundred booths occupied by local artists and craft workers.

Organizers of the annual outdoor exhibition and sale are currently awaiting public gathering directives from the state or county concerning other upcoming Morro Bay Art in the Park events, tentatively scheduled to take place in July and September. Decisions on whether or not to cancel these events will be made by June 1 for the former and Aug. 1 for the latter.

For further updates, call (805) 440-8318 or visit morrobayartinthepark.com. Δ