Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 03, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay Art Association presents Meet the Masters series 

By

Meet the Masters, a new children's workshop series hosted by the Morro Bay Art Association, begins at Art Center Morro Bay with its first class, Meet Yoyoi Kusama, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. These new, ongoing arts classes are designed for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and are led by instructor Mandy Covish. Participants of the series' first course will learn about Kusama, a famous Japanese artist who's nicknamed the Princess of Dots. Participants will then create their own polka dot portraits, inspired by Kusama's style, using oil pastels, watercolors, and tissue paper.

The workshop is offered from 9 a.m. to noon for kindergarten through second grade, and from 1 to 4 p.m. for third through sixth grade. Parents are required to accompany participants of the first session. Admission is $20. Preregistration is required by calling (805) 772-2504 or visiting artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Summer rush: Cerro Alto makes for reliable, no-frills camping Read More

  2. Butterfly Ball screens short films on monarch butterfly endangerment as kickoff to Wild and Scenic Film Festival Read More

  3. Iconic punk act Dead Kennedys play the Madonna Inn Expo Center on Oct. 3 Read More

  4. Autumn Arts Annual 2019 Read More

  5. Ad Astra is a slow but fascinating exploration of loneliness and existentialism Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation