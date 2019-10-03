Morro Bay Art Association presents Meet the Masters series 

Meet the Masters, a new children's workshop series hosted by the Morro Bay Art Association, begins at Art Center Morro Bay with its first class, Meet Yoyoi Kusama, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. These new, ongoing arts classes are designed for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and are led by instructor Mandy Covish. Participants of the series' first course will learn about Kusama, a famous Japanese artist who's nicknamed the Princess of Dots. Participants will then create their own polka dot portraits, inspired by Kusama's style, using oil pastels, watercolors, and tissue paper.

The workshop is offered from 9 a.m. to noon for kindergarten through second grade, and from 1 to 4 p.m. for third through sixth grade. Parents are required to accompany participants of the first session. Admission is $20. Preregistration is required by calling (805) 772-2504 or visiting artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ