March 30, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay Art Association holds talk with lecturer John Seed 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE MORRO BAY ART ASSOCIATION
  • Image Courtesy Of The Morro Bay Art Association

Disrupted Realism, a book on contemporary painters by lecturer John Seed, will be the topic of discussion during an upcoming talk at Art Center Morro Bay. The event, presented by the Morro Bay Art Association, will be held on Monday, April 10, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Admission to the program is free. To find out more about the event and other events hosted at Art Center Morro Bay, call the venue at (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

