Morro Bay Art Association holds pastel painting workshop 

The Morro Bay Art Association presents a soft pastel workshop series with award-winning artist Greg Trombly on Feb. 7, 14, and 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day, at Art Center Morro Bay. This course is designed to provide hands-on guidance to students and focuses on basic drawing and observation skills. Emphasis will be placed on composition, color, and value.

Trombly will begin each class with a short demonstration. Participants will then complete independent work from personal reference photos and Trombly's guidance. Students are encouraged to bring a reference photo of a sunset and shoreline for these classes. Images provided by Trombly will also be available for use.

The series begins with an introduction to soft pastel and a sunset demonstration on Feb. 7 and continues with a sky demonstration on Feb. 14. The workshops conclude with a seashore demonstration on Feb. 21. Admission is $30 per class for members and $35 per class for non-members. All art materials are included. Students can reserve their spot online at artcentermorrobay.org or by calling (805) 772-2504. Δ