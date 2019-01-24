Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 24, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay Art Association holds pastel painting workshop 

By

The Morro Bay Art Association presents a soft pastel workshop series with award-winning artist Greg Trombly on Feb. 7, 14, and 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day, at Art Center Morro Bay. This course is designed to provide hands-on guidance to students and focuses on basic drawing and observation skills. Emphasis will be placed on composition, color, and value.

Trombly will begin each class with a short demonstration. Participants will then complete independent work from personal reference photos and Trombly's guidance. Students are encouraged to bring a reference photo of a sunset and shoreline for these classes. Images provided by Trombly will also be available for use.

The series begins with an introduction to soft pastel and a sunset demonstration on Feb. 7 and continues with a sky demonstration on Feb. 14. The workshops conclude with a seashore demonstration on Feb. 21. Admission is $30 per class for members and $35 per class for non-members. All art materials are included. Students can reserve their spot online at artcentermorrobay.org or by calling (805) 772-2504. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Central Coast painters raise money for estuary, state parks Read More

  2. Godfather of modern psychobilly, Reverend Horton Heat, plays the Fremont Theater on Jan. 24 Read More

  3. Hellraiser: Judgment Read More

  4. What he saw: Milford Zornes' work helped define California landscape painting Read More

  5. SLO Rep's youth actors take on 'Pride and Prejudice' Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation