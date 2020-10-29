Morro Bay Art Association holds annual Winter Faire and Fine Craft Show at Art Center Morro Bay 

The Morro Bay Art Association presents its annual Winter Faire and Fine Craft Show, which will open at Art Center Morro Bay on Thursday, Nov. 5, and run through Jan. 4, 2021. This traditional group exhibition will feature an assortment of paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, jewelry, fiber and glass art, and other media.

Admission to the exhibit is free, and featured items on display will be available for purchase. To find out more about the Morro Bay Art Association's annual Winter Faire and Fine Craft Show, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ