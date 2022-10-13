click to enlarge

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Showtime

Cal's (Owen Teague) father is dying on their sprawling Montana ranch, and he's there to do the heartbreaking work of settling the estate. His father is bedridden, unable to talk, maybe even unable to have conscious thought anymore. Their relationship is complicated, but when Owen's sister, Erin (Haley Lu Richardson), shows up for a final goodbye, we learn that her relationship with her father isn't just complicated—it's broken.

Cal has to sell off a bunch of stuff—including the old family horse named Mr. T—to get the ranch ready to be sold. When Erin hears this, she insists on bringing Mr. T home with her to upstate New York, where she works as a chef in a farm-to-table restaurant.

Sweepingly beautiful landscapes set the backdrop for this melancholy family drama. The siblings are trying to work out their own complicated feelings about each other as well as their father and the land they need to leave behind. Richardson and Teague handle these characters well. Cal is just trying to find peace, and Erin is a bundle of raw nerves. A quiet and reflective drama set in God's country, Montana Story is a subtle film about setting right the things from the past that still haunt us. (114 min.)