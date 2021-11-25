Got a News Tip?
November 25, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Monday Clubhouse Conservancy of SLO accepts applications from high school students for Fine Arts Awards Competition 

By

The Monday Clubhouse Conservancy of San Luis Obispo is now accepting applications from local high school seniors and juniors for monetary awards in its Fine Arts Awards Competition. Application categories include classical music, jazz music, and visual arts. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2022, for classical and jazz musicians, and Feb. 3, 2022, for visual artists.

Visit themondayclubslo.org to apply or find out more about the competition. The Monday Clubhouse Conservancy is a program of the Monday Club of SLO, located at 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

