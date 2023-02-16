Got a News Tip?
February 16, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Monday Clubhouse Conservancy holds annual Fine Arts Awards Competition 

By

For the first time since 2020, the Monday Clubhouse Conservancy is holding an in-person event for its annual Fine Arts Awards Competition. The program was held virtually in 2021 and 2022, and this year's event is scheduled to take place at the Historic Monday Club in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Held annually for the past 62 years, the Monday Clubhouse Conservancy's Fine Arts Awards Competition is designed to recognize excellence in music and visual arts, and is open to high school juniors and seniors who attend schools in San Luis Obispo County.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THE 2021 FINE ARTS AWARDS COMPETITION
  • Screenshot From The 2021 Fine Arts Awards Competition

The competition includes three categories—classical music, jazz, and visual arts—for participants to enter. Finalists in all three categories will compete at the Feb. 26 reception (musicians will perform during the program, while visual arts entries will be available at the Monday Club for viewing throughout the event). The top three winners in each category will be awarded with special prizes.

The reception is open to the public and free to attend. To find out more about Monday Clubhouse Conservancy's 62nd annual Fine Arts Awards Competition, visit themondayclubslo.org. The Historic Monday Club is located at 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

