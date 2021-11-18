Modern-day troubadour John Craigie plays the Clark Center on Nov. 20 

Singer-songwriter John Craigie is no stranger to these parts. Though he was born and raised in LA, started his music career in Santa Cruz, and now calls Portland home, he's become a regular on the Central Coast—a perennial favorite who gathers a crowd every time he returns.

STORY TIME Singer-songwriter and raconteur John Craigie plays the Clark Center on Nov. 20, touring in support of his new album, Asterisk the Universe.

This time around, Numbskull and Good Medicine Presents have booked him in Arroyo Grande's Clark Center on Saturday, Nov. 20 (8 p.m.; all ages; $21 to $26 plus fees at clarkcenter.org), with opening act Chris Pureka.

Craigie's a real road warrior who was constantly touring before the pandemic hit. He's always been sort of a Woody Guthrie or Ramblin' Jack Elliott-style performer who mixes music with comedic storytelling, and he's currently touring in support of Asterisk The Universe, his seventh studio album.

He's pretty damn funny! If you check out his 2018 performance at Pickathon, he talks about the messages he gets from fans who write to tell him how "I had a terrible thing happen" and that his songs help get them through. "That's good, but I never get a message like, 'Me and my boyfriend skipped along the beach to your song holding hands.' Which is OK. I don't write skip songs or hand-holding songs. I've accepted that. I don't get a lot of wedding offer gigs. I'm fine with that. I don't have the songs for the wedding set. I wish divorces had parties. I would be booked for a long time. If you want me to play your divorce, I'd be happy to."

His sometimes dark musings certainly find their way into his lyrics. On Asterisk The Universe, listeners hear about how he "awkwardly encounters previous flames, mistakes a Catholic school custodian as a saint (and prays to him anyway), pays tribute to modern-day revolutionaries, and explores what it all means to live in the 21st century where infinite possibility does not necessarily equate infinite understanding."

A dollar from each ticket goes to the Western Center on Law and Poverty, an organization devoted to ending poverty in California.

LA-based folk rockers Dawes are also touring in support of their seventh studio album, 2020's Good Luck With Whatever, whose title track is about cynically moving on.

BOYS IN THE BAND Dawes brings their '70s-style Laurel Canyon sounds to the Fremont on Nov. 21, where they're touring in support of Good Luck With Whatever.

Featuring brothers Taylor (voice and guitar) and Griffin Goldsmith (drums), and Wylie Gelber (bass) and Lee Pardini (keyboards), that band formed from the post-punk act Simon Dawes and transformed into a '70s-style Laurel Canyon-like folk group. This Sunday, Nov. 21, they play the Fremont (doors at 8 p.m.; all ages; $33 plus fees at fremontslo.com), with opener Erin Rae.

On the bopping song "Still Feel Like A Kid," the band offers a "reminder that we all love a good filet, but there's no shame in still ordering off the kids menu from time to time." In press materials, they call the song "a four-tiered seafood tower of all-American ear candy. Think 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up, I'm A Toys R Us Kid' meets 'I Wanna Be Sedated.'"

They're clearly having fun.

"Sometimes I wish I did hate my brother," Taylor said of Griffin, "might sell us a few more books ... but the reality is, I can't get enough of the guy! Scariest part 'bout it all is knowing we're gonna be playing music together for a long, long time."

Also at Fremont this week, see Paramount's Laser Spectacular displayed to the music of Pink Floyd on Saturday, Nov. 20 (doors at 8 p.m.; all ages; $35 to $45 plus fees at fremontslo.com). Triptastic!

Kilofest!

Paso Robles' Kilokilo Brewing is bringing a ton of bands and a ton of breweries and cideries to town for Kilofest this Sunday, Nov. 21 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; $75 plus fees at eventbrite.com).

ROCKIN' REGGAE Fortunate Youth headlines a six-band all-day show at Kilokilo Brewery on Nov. 21.

Fortunate Youth, Katastro, Artikal Sound System, Kaleo Wassman of Pepper, KBong, and Brett Wilson of Roots of Creation will be filling your ear-holes.

Liquid Gravity Brewing, Casa Agria Specialty Ales, Dionysus Brewing, King's Brewing Company, Cooperage Brewing, Alvarado Street Brewery, Burgeon Beer, and Mission Trail Ciders will be filling your mouth-holes.

Food will also be available from Amy & Jaime's Place, Shekamoo Grill, Profound Pizza, and Twisted N Tossed.

Headliner Fortunate Youth is a powerhouse reggae and rock act that's touring in support of their new album Good Times (Roll On), which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae chart and No. 5 for all genres. The title track is a favorite on-field-walk song for the Seattle Mariners!

Based in Hermosa Beach and formed in 2009, Fortunate Youth are hitmakers who've topped Billboard charts and whose songs have been streamed millions of times across all platforms.

The Basin Street Regulars will stream vintage hot jazz videos featuring Viper Six and the Reynolds Brothers this Sunday, Nov. 21 (2 p.m.; free; on facebook.com/BasinStreetRegulars and youtube.com/user/BasinStreetRegulars). "For this month's show, we have gone back in our video archives and selected two vintage band recordings to showcase," organizers said. "Both feature bands that are no longer performing together." There's a virtual tip jar at paypal.me/BasinStreetRegulars. Δ

