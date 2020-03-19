Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 19, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Miss Teaberry's Baked Goods 

By

I finally found the perfect allergen-free doughnut coming from a certified home kitchen producer in our very own SLO County. Rhanna and Kelli Lincoln are the Miss Teaberry's bakers and mother-daughter duo who specialize in the most heavenly, healthy doughnuts I've ever tasted (called "Halos" of course). They're so super sweet and silky, I had to check and double check the ingredients: no gluten, dairy, eggs, or nuts! Vegan! All that doughnutty flavor was coming from goodness like tapioca and cassava flour, applesauce, and maple syrup.

Halos and other allergy-friendly goodies may be found at Gather Market in Atascadero, Goddess Goods in Morro Bay, Shine Cafe in Morro Bay, and the Wellness Kitchen in Templeton. A half dozen is $15. To place an order, email Miss Teaberry's at missteaberrys@gmail.com for a Paypal invoice. Deliveries and pickups available in Los Osos, Morro Bay, and SLO. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is allergy friendly. Send your favorite snacks to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Beth Giuffre

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Eat, Drink, and Run Read More

  2. Parents are happy. Students are happy. Even the vegans are diggin' SLO's new burger joint Read More

  3. Now more than ever, we should be supporting SLO county's small organic farms Read More

  4. Over the river and through the woods, find Hidden Kitchen tucked in Cambria's downtown Read More

  5. Clean Machine Meatballs Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation