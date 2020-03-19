Miss Teaberry's Baked Goods 

I finally found the perfect allergen-free doughnut coming from a certified home kitchen producer in our very own SLO County. Rhanna and Kelli Lincoln are the Miss Teaberry's bakers and mother-daughter duo who specialize in the most heavenly, healthy doughnuts I've ever tasted (called "Halos" of course). They're so super sweet and silky, I had to check and double check the ingredients: no gluten, dairy, eggs, or nuts! Vegan! All that doughnutty flavor was coming from goodness like tapioca and cassava flour, applesauce, and maple syrup.

Halos and other allergy-friendly goodies may be found at Gather Market in Atascadero, Goddess Goods in Morro Bay, Shine Cafe in Morro Bay, and the Wellness Kitchen in Templeton. A half dozen is $15. To place an order, email Miss Teaberry's at missteaberrys@gmail.com for a Paypal invoice. Deliveries and pickups available in Los Osos, Morro Bay, and SLO. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is allergy friendly. Send your favorite snacks to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.