Misc. nibbles 

Robin's Global Cuisine Restaurant and Halter Ranch Vineyard will team up to host Swine, Dine & Wine at Robin's, 4095 Burton Drive, Cambria, on Jan. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets, $100 on eventbrite.com, include a five-course dinner featuring alternating preparations of pork paired with Halter Ranch wines. The menu will include a pork and apple salad paired with the 2018 rosé; the Griot: citrus marinated, crispy pork shoulder in a spicy lime dipping sauce paired with the 2017 CDP red Rhône blend; pho paired with the 2017 syrah; pork roulade: pork loin stuffed with caramelized onions and roasted red bell pepper in a smoked ham hock pomodoro served with wilted greens paired with the 2017 cabernet sauvignon; and for dessert: bacon and maple ice cream served with a Vin de Paille ... If money is no object, why not choose a combination of a five-course dinner by Ember (awarded the Top 100 Restaurants in America by Wine Enthusiast magazine) on Jan. 28? Executive Chef Brian Collins, known for his modern approach to regional Italian cuisine, will prepare the multi-course dinner alongside winemaker Frederic Delivert's world-class Tolosa wines. This exceptional annual Tolosa and Ember winemaker dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ember, 1200 E Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Tickets, $155, may be reserved at rsvp@tolosawinery.com, or contact Tolosa Event Manager Holly Holliday at (805) 782-0500. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre loves dishing about good food. Send your favorite snack stops to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.