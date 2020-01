Caliwala Food Market & Deli, 2200 El Camino, Santa Margarita, is having its grand opening celebration on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. Come see what chef Kyle Hunsicker has been adding to the grab and go: grass-fed beef and vegan empanadas, house-made mac 'n' cheese, and fresh, vegan soba noodles with veggies. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is hangin' out at Caliwala. Send cash for coffee along with food news to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.