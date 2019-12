Gopher Glen Organic Apple Farm is having an apple blow-out sale on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Avila Valley Barn, 560 Avila Beach Drive, SLO. Ten bucks for 20 pounds of apples—from fuji to braeburn—is the deal of the day, so bring your grocery sacks and fill up with the season's bountiful harvest. Fresh apple cider will also be available for purchase. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is eating in the new year. Send Champagne and 2020 confetti to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.