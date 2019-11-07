Misc. nibbles 

You don't want to miss the most creative way to taste the wines you will never find in stores: More than 200 ultra-premium artisan wines from more than 60 obscure micro-wineries from the Paso Robles region and all of California will be featured at the ninth annual Garagiste Festival. The smashingly popular local event will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso, on Nov. 8 to 9. The Garagiste Festival gathers these artisan (garagiste) winemakers so we can try their handcrafted, small-lot wines. Tickets are $10 to $130 on my805tix.com with options for early access and weekend passes, the Grand Tasting, Saturday's How to Taste Wine Like a Pro seminar, and the After Party, as well as additional events including a Nov. 8 Rare and Reserve Paella Party at the American Legion Hall in Templeton ... Grocery Story author Jon Steinman will be holding a discussion Nov. 10 at the SLO Food Co-op, 2494 Victoria Ave., SLO. Steinman will be chatting about shopping alternatives to corporate grocery giants, specifically how food co-ops change the global food system for the better. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is ready for fall feasts. Send seasonal tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.