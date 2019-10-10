Got a News Tip?
October 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Misc. nibbles 

By

City Farm SLO began a new project this fall. The "Farm Box" project is an enterprise and educational program involving high school students in marketing produce grown at City Farm SLO. The nonprofit also runs several worthwhile garden programs: The City Farm School Project, a year-long class at Pacific Beach Continuation High School, providing academic credit and hands-on instruction in agricultural activities, food preparation, nutrition, and food system issues; the Horticultural Therapy Project for the PREPARE program provides weekly sessions of farm and garden activities onsite for developmentally disabled young adults; and City Farm SLO has been hosting more than 1,000 elementary school students for "On the Farm" field trips, as part of a new program that began in January ... Did your family once have to hide their moonshine behind the outhouse? The Wine History Project historians are currently working on a Prohibition Exhibit to highlight San Luis Obispo's history of Prohibition. They hope to interview families and collect stories relating to Prohibition, and they are also looking for tools, instruments, or equipment to add to their expanding collection of items from the Prohibition period. The Wine History Project will be launching multiple exhibits throughout the county including a film on Prohibition in the winter of 2019-20. Contact Heather Muran at (805) 458-9016 for more info. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is not too proud to eat all flavors of humble pie. Send drool-worthy tips and tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

