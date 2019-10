Caliwala Food Market & Deli has opened in Santa Margarita (2200 El Camino). Catch the grand opening celebration on Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Caliwala is a brand new fresh and local community market, with organic snacks, drinks, ice cream, and deli. Δ

