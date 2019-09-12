Misc. nibbles 

The Wine History Project and the Food History Project will be joining forces honoring local chefs, winemakers, growers, and vintners alike. This partnership of food and wine will now be presented by the Wine History Project and will offer more extensive lectures, agricultural field trips, and conversations with local cookbook authors. To help establish a new collection of local cookbooks, The Wine History Project is asking for donations of local cookbooks to archive with their growing library of wine-related books. It could be a cookbook from the lighthouse, a historical SLO County family, the mission, etc. Contact karen@winehistoryprojects.org if you wish to donate ... Bang the Drum Brewery just launched a Kickstarter campaign to help them move into their new location. The new space will be much bigger and will now include a kitchen. The staff is also stoked to be offering wine and cider, alongside their craft beer. Their Kickstarter can be found at: kickstarter.com/projects/movebtd/move-bang-the-drum-brewery ... Cass Vineyard and Winery is opening up a new Barrel Room event space. The new Paso Robles venue—available for holiday gatherings, private parties, corporate events, and weddings—is modern and secluded, with additional outdoor space that offers views of the rolling hills, vineyards, and oak trees. It can host up to 250 guests and comes with full-service gourmet catering, a state-of-the-art AV system, and all rentals. Book your holiday event at privateevents@casswines.com before Oct. 15 and receive a 25 percent discount.