Misc. nibbles 

Time for a potluck designed for gardeners. SLO Natural Foods Co-op, 2494 Victoria Ave., SLO, is holding its next Produce Exchange and Coffee Chat at the Co-op, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., on Aug. 17. Trade tomatoes for arugula in an informal setting. If you don't have a garden, you can still participate, says the Co-op. Community members can bring herbs, potted plants, or whatever you'd like to surprise them with! ... Tickets are running out for Arty McGoo's amazing Beginner Cookie Decorating Class at Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso, on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The ages-12-and-up class costs $50. McGoo, an internationally renowned cookie artist and local, will be sharing several dough and icing recipes and instructions on decorating. Contact Studios on the Park, (805) 238-9800, to make a reservation ... Novo Restaurant and Lounge, 726 Higuera, SLO, welcomes new Executive Chef Michael Avila. Avila has created an exciting summer menu that includes a Wagyu Top Sirloin Tartine (offered lunch and brunch), served open-faced with horseradish creme fraiche, arugula, crispy onions, and havarti cheese on olive bread. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is one smart cookie. Send icing to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.