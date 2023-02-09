Miossi Charitable Trust donates $1 million to support new SLO REP building 

In late January, the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust announced it would contribute $1 million to support the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's (SLO REP) capital campaign to build a new theater venue in downtown San Luis Obispo. SLO REP's goal is to raise $15.3 million. So far, $11 million has been raised, including the Miossi Charitable Trust's recent donation, according to SLO REP.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of SLO Rep

In appreciation of the Miossi contribution, the new SLO REP grand lobby will be named after the late Harold J. Miossi, a SLO rancher, environmentalist, and supporter of the arts.

"Harold Miossi was a genuine philanthropic visionary," Howard Carroll, trustee for the Miossi Charitable Trust, said in press materials. "In setting up this trust before his death in 2006, it was Harold's intention to support a variety of causes and organizations that enrich our region's quality of life.

Carroll added that Miossi "would be delighted to support SLO REP's ambitious vision to become not only a destination regional theater, but also an important educational and cultural institution."

According to press materials, the new venue will be a single-story building of nearly 12,000 square feet, with two theater spaces—a 215-seat theater for fully staged productions and a 99-seat theater for staged readings and other live programs. The building is scheduled to open in 2027. Visit slorep.org for more info. Δ