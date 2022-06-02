Got a News Tip?
June 02, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Minx 

CENTERFOLD? Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist writer determined to publish a cutting-edge women's liberation magazine, discovers her only path forward is to align herself with a pornographer, in Minx.
  
  • CENTERFOLD? Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist writer determined to publish a cutting-edge women's liberation magazine, discovers her only path forward is to align herself with a pornographer, in Minx.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

The things we do to keep feminism alive, am I right? Joyce has wished and dreamed of publishing her own women's liberation magazine since she was a wee tot; her pages and pages (and pages and pages!) of essays, diatribes, and rants are waiting in the wings for her big moment. When no one seems interested in her great idea, Joyce begrudgingly agrees to get creative and go into biz with a man she can barely stand, let alone work with.

Doug (Jake Johnson) is crass, rude, and tangled up in the very thing she's fighting against—the objectification and exploitation of women. But when the two turn the narrative on its head, Joyce realizes that she may be able to make what she hates in this world work for her while also giving the world a dose of male eye-candy along the way.

Lovibond is a wonderful lead, at times uppity but in the next moment a clever fox making what she knows will work for her. Johnson has a knack for everyman charm, and it shines through here. Funny, witty, and all around wonderful, Minx is a series to keep your eyes on. If you don't want your kids seeing private pink bits on the screen, save this one for when they are asleep—it gets pretty ballsy (if you know what I mean). (11 30-min. episodes)

