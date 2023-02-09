Got a News Tip?
February 09, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Minnesota-based exhibit showcases Los Osos artist Neal Breton 

By

Pool scenes by Los Osos-based painter Neal Breton will be featured in an upcoming group show at Gamut Gallery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show, titled AstroTurf, marks the gallery's first exhibition of 2023 and is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 17 and remain on display through March 18.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF GAMUT GALLERY
  • Image Courtesy Of Gamut Gallery

Originally from New Hampshire, Breton has worked as a professional artist for more than two decades, according to the Gamut Gallery. During the '90s, Breton studied painting at Pasadena City College. Since then, he has curated and shown his own artwork at venues across the U.S. Before moving to Los Osos, where he currently resides, Breton lived in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

Other featured artists in AstroTurf include Santa Cruz-based artist Rachel Barnes, aka Human Shaped Animal; and Minneapolis-based artists Genie Castro and Nicole Mueller. To find out more about the group show, call Gamut Gallery at (612) 367-4327 or visit gamutgallerympls.com. Δ

