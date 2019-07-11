Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 11, 2019 News

Mindbody is being sued for labor code violations 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY JESSICA PE&Ntilde;A - WORKERS RIGHTS A former employee is alleging that Mindbody did not pay them properly in a complaint filed in SLO County Superior Court.
  • File Photo By Jessica Peña
  • WORKERS RIGHTS A former employee is alleging that Mindbody did not pay them properly in a complaint filed in SLO County Superior Court.

A former employee of Mindbody claims the company violated labor code by failing to properly pay him and others for their hours worked.

A complaint filed on July 1 against Mindbody, alleges that Daniel Cardwell and all current and former hourly paid or non-exempt employees who worked for Mindbody any time during the period of four years before the filing of the complaint were not paid for all the hours worked and missed meal periods.

The complaint states that Cardwell doesn't know which other employees might be in the same situation, but he estimates that there are more than 50 people and "the identity of such membership is readily ascertainable by inspection of defendant's employment records."

Mindbody employed Cardwell and other individuals as hourly paid or non-exempt employees from March 2017 to November 2017, the lawsuit claims.

Cardwell worked more than eight hours in a day and/or 40 hours in a week during his employment with the company, according to the lawsuit, and did not receive overtime compensation for all overtime hours worked.

The complaint claims that Mindbody engaged in a pattern and practice of wage abuse against its hourly paid or non-exempt employees.

The company, the complaint alleges, did not give Cardwell meal periods or a regular rate of pay when a meal period was missed and did not give at least minimum wage for all hours worked. The complaint also alleges that Cardwell did not receive all wages owed to him upon discharge or resignation.

Furthermore, according to the complaint, Cardwell and other individuals did not receive complete and accurate wage statements from the company, and he accuses Mindbody of not keeping complete and accurate payroll records.

"[Mindbody] had the financial ability to pay such compensation, but willfully, knowingly, and intentionally failed to do so and falsely represented to Cardwell and other individuals that they were properly denied wages in order to increase the company's profits," the complaint reads.

New Times reached out to Mindbody officials, who stated they "could not comment on pending litigation."

The parties must appear for a first case management conference on Oct. 24 at San Luis Obispo Superior Court. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. After delay, SLO apartment complex's affordable units are rented Read More

  2. As local LGBTQ youth report worsening mental health struggles, one venture hopes to improve access to quality therapy Read More

  3. Show it off: A little body positivity goes a long way Read More

  4. Caltrans makes plans to manage traffic on Highway 1 Read More

  5. Women's care: SLO County has only one abortion provider, and it's Planned Parenthood Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation