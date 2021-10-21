Got a News Tip?
October 21, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Midnight Mass 

click to enlarge DELIVERS US TO EVIL When new priest Father Paul (Hamish Linklater) arrives on an isolated fishing island to replace the previous Catholic priest, the islanders are astounded by what appear to be miracles, but all is not as it seems, in Midnight Mass, a seven-part supernatural horror mini-series screening on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF INTREPID PICTURES AND NETFLIX STUDIOS
What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

From Mike Flannigan, the mind behind Netflix's hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, comes the platform's newest spooky sensation, Midnight Mass. Once again using a handful of the same cast that appeared in his previous two series, Flannigan now creates a world on a small island and the few dozen residents left behind after economic turmoil and a downturn in their fishing industry.

At the center of the story is Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), who's leaving the prison system after causing an accident that continues to haunt him and stripped him of his devout faith he had from his Catholic upbringing. He's returning to the island and to his family and his past—both memories he cherishes and those he wants to forget. The focus on Riley soon opens up to the fellow island inhabitants and the new priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), who has come to take over for the island's ailing elder priest who's believed to be recovering on the mainland.

Churchwoman Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan) is devout to a fault, a meddling and unforgiving second in command at St. Patrick's, and Sloyan turns out quite a performance here. As with Flannigan's storytelling style, we soon learn that there are dark and sinister happenings simmering just under the surface of this seemingly storybook town, and soon religious fervor and otherworldly monsters mutate and mingle. This is a perfect watch for the spooky season! (seven approximately 65-min. episodes)

