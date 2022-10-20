Measure B-22 isn't the answer to Morro Bay Harbor's problems 

1. I love the Morro Bay Harbor.
2. It has been mismanaged for many years.
3. It needs expensive work in many areas.
4. It is a very large asset that requires long-term planning and promotion to sustain and remain viable.
Tax Measure B-22, which is on Morro Bay's election ballot, does very little to do this.
The Embarcadero Master Leaseholders have formed an LLC.
They prepared an 11-page "position paper" that outlines a plan that appears to address all of the issues. They have presented it to the city.
In my humble opinion, bureaucrats do not know how to operate a business similar to the harbor. The harbor is a business, and it needs to be run by an entrepreneur, not a bureaucrat.
They only know how to tax and spend, not how to create a value.
Vote no on tax measure B22
Barry Branin
Morro Bay