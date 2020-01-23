MBAA holds art therapy demonstration 

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) hosts The Healing Power of Art, an art therapy demonstration, at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Feb. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. Art therapy practitioner Anne Gill will lead the demo and discuss ways in which art can increase self-esteem, foster self-awareness and problem solving, reduce anxiety, and reconcile emotional conflicts.

Drawing and art journaling will be explored during the demo, and guests are encouraged to bring their own sketch books or journals. Some art supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring any additional materials of their own. Admission is free. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more details. The center is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ