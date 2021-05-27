Got a News Tip?
May 27, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

MBAA celebrates 70th anniversary with new French salon-style showcase 

By

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) presents MBAA Salon 2021, a special group show to celebrate the organization's 70th anniversary, at Art Center Morro Bay, through Monday, July 12. Participating artists in the exhibit were asked to submit artworks that best represent their personal artistic journey.

An opening viewing for this traditional French salon-style exhibition takes place on Saturday, May 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include live music performances and will be held outdoors on the venue's patio.Visit artcentermorrobay.org for more details. Δ

