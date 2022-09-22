Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 22, 2022 Opinion » Letters

May we all hold this vision for democracy 

May people of integrity, compassion and reason come forth and be willing to serve at all levels of government. May the term "political discourse" stand for publicly and kindly sharing opinions and reasoning and may reasonable compromise take place for the good of the people and democracy. May individuals and groups espousing hate, violence, and destruction be exposed and withered.

This is a nation unique in all the world—one of many cultures, many peoples, many religions. Like the roots of the mighty coastal redwoods, may we hold one another up versus allowing our democracy to fall.

Now let us read, study, question, and vote.

Ethel Landers

Arroyo Grande

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. SGMA tightrope Read More

  2. Opinions about Diablo Canyon aren't necessarily proof! Read More

  3. Proposition county Read More

  4. RIP, nuclear power Read More

  5. Time's up Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation