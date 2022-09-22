May we all hold this vision for democracy 

May people of integrity, compassion and reason come forth and be willing to serve at all levels of government. May the term "political discourse" stand for publicly and kindly sharing opinions and reasoning and may reasonable compromise take place for the good of the people and democracy. May individuals and groups espousing hate, violence, and destruction be exposed and withered.

This is a nation unique in all the world—one of many cultures, many peoples, many religions. Like the roots of the mighty coastal redwoods, may we hold one another up versus allowing our democracy to fall.

Now let us read, study, question, and vote.

Ethel Landers

Arroyo Grande