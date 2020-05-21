Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 

Regarding the letter from the Central Coast Medical Association which supports the "science" behind decisions made by Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein ("Central Coast physicians stand with public health," May 14), I have to say, "Really?" Although I applaud her efforts to open up businesses, her lack of support for madating mask wearing in businesses because "the evidence is not conclusive" belies the overwheming evidence to the contrary. Experts from around the world strongly support mask wearing as a strong deterent to the spread of COVID-19.

Read the science for yourself.

Jill A. Stegman

Grover Beach