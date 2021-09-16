Marty Ross headlines upcoming comedy night at Judd Manor in San Miguel 

Judd Manor in San Miguel hosts its next outdoor comedy night on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. Marty Ross, an 81-year-old comedian widely known for his acclaimed appearance on America's Got Talent (season 15), is headlining the show, which also features Bay Area comedians Dhaya Lakshminarayanan and Carla Clay. James Judd, of NPR's Snap Judgment fame, serves as host of the event.

"I want to bring the very best and the most diverse talent to San Miguel," Judd said in press materials. "I am focusing on bringing artists here who uplift their audiences. That doesn't mean no cursing or politics or anything controversial. But I also want to create a safe space where the perpetration of misogyny, phobia of any kind of people, and racism is left behind, and the best talent does that."

Tickets to the outdoor show (described as suitable for ages 16 and older) are $40 at the door, or $30 in advance at my805tix.com. Seashell Wines of Paso Robles will be providing wine for sale during the event (no outside alcohol is permitted). Judd Manor is located at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel. Δ