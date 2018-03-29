Got a News Tip?
March 29, 2018 News

Marti disappearance now a homicide investigation 

After discovering a body during a large-scale weekend search, San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators said they are treating the disappearance of a 26-year-old SLO woman as a homicide case.

click to enlarge MASSIVE SEARCH San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators said they found the body of a female while searching Prefumo Canyon on March 25. The search was part of an investigation into the disappearance of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. Members of the SLO County Sheriff's Search and rescue team (pictured above) participated in the search. - PHOTO BY COURTESY OF THE SLO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Photo By Courtesy Of The Slo Police Department
  • MASSIVE SEARCH San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators said they found the body of a female while searching Prefumo Canyon on March 25. The search was part of an investigation into the disappearance of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. Members of the SLO County Sheriff's Search and rescue team (pictured above) participated in the search.

Investigators announced that they found the body of an unidentified female in a creek during a search of Prefumo Canyon on March 25. The search was conducted in connection with the case of Kristen Marti, who was reported missing on Jan. 18. In a March 26 statement, the SLOPD did not confirm whether the body was Marti's.

"An autopsy will be performed to determine the identity of this person as well as the cause of death," the statement said. "Based on the circumstances surrounding this investigation, it is being investigated as a homicide at this time."

According to investigators, Marti was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road. According to the SLOPD, Marti was spotted in a parked maroon-colored sedan with a male of unknown age.

Police also said they identified a male who was believed to be the last person to see Marti before her disappearance, calling him a "person of interest." They did not release the individual's identity due to the ongoing investigation.

The March 25 search of Prefumo Canyon consisted of 45 volunteers and six K-9 search teams. Participating agencies included the SLOPD and the SLO County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, among others.

Anyone with information on Marti's disappearance is encouraged to contact the SLOPD at (805) 781-7311 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP. Δ

