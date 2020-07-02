Got a News Tip?
July 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Marie Ramey Fine Art hosts new abstract drawing and painting workshop 

By

Local professional artist Vicky Hoffman will instruct an introductory workshop, Exploring Abstract Art, at Marie Ramey Fine Art in Atascadero on Saturday, July 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants of the class will explore texture, shapes, color, and other areas by taking part in abstract drawing and painting activities. Admission to the workshop is $75, which includes all materials.

A member of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art's (SLOMA) Painters Group, Hoffman has had her work exhibited at SLOMA, Art Center Morro Bay, and other local galleries over the years. Hoffman's art has also been displayed in several Los Angeles County venues, starting in 2009 with one of her first group exhibits at the 1010 Gallery in LA. In 2016, she premiered her last solo exhibition, titled Latitude and Longitude, at TAG Gallery in Santa Monica.

To find out more about Hoffman and her upcoming abstract art workshop in Atascadero, call (310) 993-1732, visit vickyhoffman.com, or email the artist directly at vicky@vickyhoffman.com. For more info on Marie Ramey Fine Art, visit marieramey.com. Δ

